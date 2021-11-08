Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Children 5 – 11 years old at Altru

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

GRAND FORKS – Altru is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 – 11 years old. Vaccination appointments will be available beginning on Monday, November 8. Patients can schedule vaccinations in Grand Forks by calling the Nurse Advice line at 701.780.6358 or via MyChart.Altru.org.

Altru Pediatric Clinic has extended hours available for COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children, from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, November 8 through Wednesday, November 10. For families who live near our regional clinics, please call the clinic closest to you or speak with your child’s primary care provider for details on COVID-19 vaccination for your child.

Altru Hosts Vaccination Event

Altru is hosting a vaccination event at Altru Professional Center located at 4440 South Washington Street from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 11. To register to have your child vaccinated at this event, please call the Nurse Advice Line at 701.780.6358. “We know parents in our communities are eager to protect their children from the most severe effects of COVID-19,” said Heather Strandell, Director of Primary Care Operations at Altru. “We are offering extended evening hours and a vaccination event when many children are off from school. Expanded opportunities for vaccination can help the greatest number of kids get vaccinated, as quickly as possible.”