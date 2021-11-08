Community Shout Out: Locals awarded BCBSND Caring Foundation scholarships

DEVILS LAKE–Each year, the BCBSND Caring Foundation offers scholarships to 26 nursing and health profession students across ND. This is the fifth year the BCBSND Caring Foundation has offered these scholarships to North Dakota students.

The following outstanding students have each received a $2,500 Health Profession Scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year:

- Jared Schommer, Devils Lake/Grand Forks, ND – Medicine at University of North Dakota.

- Lorinda Leben, Devils Lake, ND – Social Work at Cankdeska Cikana Community College.

Please join Devils Lake Daily Journal in congratulating these individuals on a job well done.