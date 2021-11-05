North Bakken Expansion Pipeline continues state's energy leadership

Watford City - State representatives reviewed construction progress of WBI Energy’s North Bakken Expansion Pipeline and discussed with the company’s leadership the project’s benefits, including how the pipeline will support North Dakota’s continued energy leadership and help lower energy costs.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said the $260 million pipeline project will help to reduce flaring in the Bakken by providing an additional 250 million cubic feet per day of natural gas takeaway capacity for operators in the region.

“We need more pipelines to get energy to market. North Dakotans, along with the rest of the country, are facing skyrocketing energy bills, and this is just the type of energy development needed to help get utility bills under control," Hoeven said. "That’s why we worked to advance this project’s approval at FERC and will continue working to provide the tax and regulatory certainty needed for companies to make critical investments like this. It’s through this approach, not through higher taxes and burdensome regulations, that we will ensure access to affordable and reliable energy for American households and businesses, which will also help bring down inflation across the economy.”

Hoeven said the need for pipelines like this to support continued growth in domestic energy production, reduce energy costs for homes and businesses and help ensure the U.S. remains energy secure.