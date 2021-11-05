NDSU Hosts State of the Economy Conference Nov. 8

DEVILS LAKE - An earlier version had the incorrect date. The event is Monday, Nov. 8.

Researchers at North Dakota State University are hosting a virtual State of the Economy conference from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 8.

Experts from the NDSU Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise and NDSU Extension will discuss science-based outlooks for North Dakota’s economy and its agriculture and energy industries.

The free program is targeted to elected officials, government employees and industry representatives, but it is open to all members of the public. To learn more and register, visit ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/state_of_the_economy/

Conference speakers include Jeremy Jackson, professor of economics and author of the North Dakota Economic Outlook quarterly report; David Ripplinger, Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist; Bryon Parman, Extension agricultural finance specialist; Tim Petry, Extension livestock economist; and Frayne Olson, Extension crop economist.

The State of the Economy virtual conference is sponsored by the NDSU Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise and NDSU Extension.