Hess Donates Toy Trucks to Elementary Schools in North Dakota

Devils Lake Daily Journal

NEWSROOM REPORT

NORTH DAKOTA-- Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it will donate the just-released 2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet STEM education kits to every elementary school in North Dakota for the fourth straight year, totaling 6,720 trucks in all. Aligning with the state’s Strategic Vision for education, Hess has again partnered with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to find new opportunities for interactive teaching and learning. The STEM curriculum guide, designed by Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Educational Outreach, uses the 2021 Cargo Plan and Jet model of the iconic Hess Toy Truck line as a learning tool that introduces elementary age students to different STEM concepts in a fun and engaging way.

The first school to receive the toy truck kits this year is Wilton Public School, where 53 students in grades 3-5 will be participating in the STEM lessons. “These Hess toys and curriculum give our North Dakota elementary school educators another way to introduce STEM instruction to our young students. This is an excellent example of collaboration between our schools and private business that benefits students and their families,” said Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota’s state school superintendent.

Brent Lohnes, General Manager for North Dakota said, “Hess’ mission is to be the most trusted energy partner wherever we operate and to make a positive impact in the communities where we live and work. We are proud to play a role in North Dakota supporting education and STEM.”

The 2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet, used in combination with the curriculum, Fun-damentals of Flight, provide a powerful STEM learning experience that engages as it teaches. The Cargo Plane is an impressive, six turbine engine, heavy-load transport aircraft. Colored in white with a green undercarriage, bold green striping, sparkling chrome nose cone and accents, the plane includes free-rolling foldable landing gear, and 32 high-visibility lights that provide an impressive glow. A quick press of the taillight will release the rear cargo bay doors to provide access to the Jet. A hidden slide out ramp makes loading and unloading the expansive, internally illuminated cargo bay a breeze. With nearly 14-inch-long fuselage and 15-inch wingspan, the Cargo Plane is the largest Hess vehicle ever. The accompanying Jet completes the flying duo.

Hess will ship the toy trucks to each elementary school in North Dakota, and the STEM curriculum will be available for download or will be distributed electronically. Teachers will be able to use the materials as part of their curriculum going forward. The Hess Toy Truck has been a holiday tradition since 1964 and is one of the longest running toy brands in the U.S.