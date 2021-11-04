Lake Region Shooting Sports defeats Heritage Classical Christian Academy

Erik K Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Shooting their highest score of the season Lake Region Shooting Sports defeated Heritage Classical Christian Academy 1567.6 to 1419.2 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Their fifth win in a row. With the win, Lake Region Shooting Sports is in first place overall and first place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. They currently have a 5 - 0 record. Lake Region Shooting Sports was led by, Casia Steinhaus who shot a 399.2. The remaining contributing members were Hannah Vaagen, Lauren Stiven, and Rachel Vaagen. Lake Region Shooting Sports is from Devils Lake, ND, and is coached by Rick Jorgenson.

Heritage Classical Christian Academy currently has a 2 - 3 record. After the loss they are in fifth place overall and fourth place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. Heritage Classical Christian Academy was led by, Isaac Joback who shot a 396.2. The remaining contributing members were Preston Readenour, Sydney Suthar, and Elijah Joback. Heritage Classical Christian Academy is from Fenton, MO, and is coached by Charles Prestien.

This coming week Lake Region Shooting Sports has a bye week. While Heritage Classical Christian Academy will compete against X Shots from AIEA, HI. X Shots currently has a 0 - 3 record.

These two teams are competing in the Junior Rifle Club Precision Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An 8 week regular season going on now. Followed by a single game conference title game for the top two teams in the JROTC and Junior Rifle Club divisions.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is almost identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games. Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 40 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.

For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleLeague