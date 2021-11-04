Devils Lake High School’s Blood Drive Brings in 42 Volunteers

Weldon Roberts

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE. – Devils Lake High School hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on October 20 at Devils Lake High School which helped collect a total of 35 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 42 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 31 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on October 20. A total of four donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 12 people who volunteered for the first time!

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Tammy Meyer who was the advisor, Cassandra Christensen and Hallie Fritel, who coordinated the drive, Devils Lake High School Student Council which sponsored the blood drive, and Devils Lake High School who provided the location.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Each day in this region to keep up with patient needs including preemies, surgery patients, accident victims and those battling cancer, 250 volunteer blood donors are needed daily!

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points! The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on: Click here to enter text.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health