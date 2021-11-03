Human service centers’ advisory groups meet

LuWanna Lawrence

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Agenda includes update on behavioral health crisis services helping North Dakotans in need

DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ regional human service center in Devils Lake is holding their regularly scheduled advisory group meetings in November and December at their respective locations.

The center director will share updates on the department’s statewide behavioral health crisis services that includes a three-digit crisis line (211), mobile response and walk-in stabilization services. The director will also provide updates on accreditation and licensure reviews; a strategic plan and in-home and community-based behavioral health services offered through the Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment. Other business will be discussed. All meetings will follow the same agenda.

The meeting is open to the public and is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. at Lake Region Human Service Center.

Individuals interested in attending one of the meetings can find both in-person and virtual meeting information and other details at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html. Face masks and physical distancing are required for in-person meeting attendees.

Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations to participate can contact 701-328-1892, 711 (TTY).

The center, as public behavioral health providers of clinic, community and residential care, serve the needs of individuals with persistent and severe behavioral health disorders and individuals with limited resources. Screenings are available during regular business hours for individuals seeking walk-in behavioral health services. Crisis behavioral health services and support are also available 24-hours a day by calling 211.