DLJ's Kris Olson retires after over 40 years of service

DEVILS LAKE - There is a saying that goes "the party's over," and Devils Lake Daily Journal's Kris Olson is singing this refrain as she prepares for her retirement as the Inside Sales Representative for Devils Lake Daily Journal effective November 12.

Olson, who began working at the paper in 1977, has been a staple of the community for over four decades working with local churches, legal entities, city governmental associations and other local business to help with sales and advertising needs. While she said she has loved every minute of it, she said she is looking forward to retiring and being away from the daily grind and getting to enjoy moving on to other things.

"It's time," Olson said. "I've been here for 44 years. I'm ready to go."

The Journal's advertising staff said they will miss seeing her everyday, with one even going as far as saying, "I don't know what I am going to do when she is gone."

Managing Editor William Boyer said that Olson's departure was a heart wrenching loss for the paper.

"Kris has been here for over 40 years and has always had the readers best interest at heart," Boyer said. "When she said she was retiring she came to my office and asked if their was a way we could let readers know before hand so her customers would know and wouldn't be blindsided after she was gone. That was the kind of woman she is."

Boyer said Olson was recently honored at by the North Dakota News Association News Conference for her years of service to the news industry.

"NDNA, and more importantly we at the journal, want to thank her for her many, many years of faithful service to the community, through rain, sleet, snow, droughts, and national pandemics," Boyer said.

Olson will be celebrating her retirement with a party at the K. C. Hall on November 13 at 5 p.m. The public is invited to come and wish her the best on her retirement.

Accounts managed by Kris Olson can call 701-662-2127 after November 12 for service.