What's on the shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club will be reading Persepolis written by Marjane Satrapi. Book discussion will be on November 3 at 5:30 pm at the Library Community Room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Books That Go Bump in the Night, Spend October with the King of Horror Fiction, Stephen King, Books with Bite, and New Staff Picks.

State of Terror by Hilary Roddam Clinton & Louise Penny (Adult Fiction). After a tumultuous period in American politics, a new administration has just been sworn in, and to everyone’s surprise the president chooses a political enemy for the vital position of secretary of state. As the new president addresses Congress for the first time, with Secretary Adams in attendance, Anahita Dahir, a young Foreign Service officer (FSO) on the Pakistan desk at the State Department, receives a baffling text from an anonymous source. Too late, she realizes the message was a hastily coded warning.

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Adult Fiction). Thirteen-year-old Anna, an orphan, lives inside the formidable walls of Constantinople in a house of women who make their living embroidering the robes of priests. Restless, insatiably curious, Anna learns to read, and in this ancient city, famous for its libraries, she finds a book, the story of Aethon, who longs to be turned into a bird so that he can fly to a utopian paradise in the sky. This she reads to her ailing sister as the walls of the only place she has known are bombarded in the great siege of Constantinople. Outside the walls is Omeir, a village boy, miles from home, conscripted with his beloved oxen into the invading army. His path and Anna’s will cross.

Game On: Tempting Twenty-eight by Janet Evanovich (Adult Fiction). When Stephanie Plum is woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of footsteps in her apartment, she wishes she didn’t keep her gun in the cookie jar in her kitchen. And when she finds out the intruder is fellow apprehension agent Diesel, six feet of hard muscle and bad attitude who she hasn’t seen in more than two years, she still thinks the gun might come in handy.

Turns out Diesel and Stephanie are on the trail of the same fugitive: Oswald Wednesday, an international computer hacker as brilliant as he is ruthless.

The Attic on Queen Street by Karen White (Adult Fiction). After the devastating events of the past few months, the last thing Melanie Trenholm wants is to think about the future. Why, when her husband, Jack, has asked for a separation - a separation that might have been her fault? Nevertheless, with twin toddlers, a stepdaughter leaving for college soon, a real estate career to resume and a historic home that is still being restored, Melanie doesn’t have much time to wonder where it all went wrong - but that doesn’t stop her from trying to win her husband back

Out of My Heart by Sharon Draper (Juvenile Fiction). Tag and his friends have found Blaze's firehawk family! Now Tag and Skyla want to return home to Perodia. But they're trapped in the Land of the Firehawks! To get home, they must find their way through a mysterious underground maze. But the maze is full of confusing turns, and magical secrets. Will the friends be able to make it back to Perodia? And what dangers will they meet along the way? This fully illustrated series makes a great introduction to fantasy and quest stories for younger readers!

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: TUESDAYS @11:00 & WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30

The Lake Region Public Library is looking for two new board member for the Public Library Board. Those interested can send a letter to lakeregionpl@gmail.com or via mail to: Celeste Ertelt, Interim Director 423 7th St NE Devils Lake, ND 58301.

Library Board meeting is scheduled for November 9 at 10:30 in the Library Community Room or via Zoom. Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Interim Library Director.