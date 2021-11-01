Police chase end in arrest near Rugby

DEVILS LAKE - On October 30, 2021, at 12:19 p.m. North Dakota Highway Patrol was engaged in a pursuit of a stolen motor vehicle.

The trooper attempted to stop a male driver on US Highway 2, approximately 11 miles east of Rugby. the driver fled eastbound on US Highway 2 for roughly 47 miles. The motor vehicle was successfully spiked by the use of tire deflation devices on two separate occasions, but the driver continued to flee. The trooper ended the pursuit by performing a pursuit intervention technique causing the motor vehicle to enter the south ditch.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Lake Region Correction Center. Charges are pending. Benson County Sheriff Department, Ramsey County Sheriff Department, Devils Lake Police Department, and Rugby Police Department all assisted in the motor vehicle pursuit