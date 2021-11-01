Lyn Aas- 1921-2021

Devils Lake- Lyn Aas was raised during the Great Depression on a farm near the town of Benedict, 40 miles south of Minot.

In August 1942, he became one of 60,000 North Dakotans to serve in World War II, enlisting in the U.S. Army, where his first combat experience was the Battle of the Bulge. His combat days ended after being wounded in his left arm by shrapnel, when he was honorably discharged on November 1, 1945. Aas was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals, as well as the Glider Badge, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with one Bronze Arrowhead and three Bronze Campaign Stars, and the World War II Victory Medal. The French government awarded Lynn its highest honor, the “Knight of the Legion of Honor” medal, in 2017.

After serving in the Army, Aas earned law and business degrees from the University of North Dakota, managed a medical clinic, served in the North Dakota Legislature for eight years, and was a delegate to the state’s 1972 Constitutional Convention. Aas died this past weekend in Minot.

Senator Kevin Cramer said Aas was one of those personalities who even at the age of 100 one never thought was going to die.

"God bless his memory," Cramer said. "I am praying for his family, and I am just really grateful that I get to count Lynn Aas as one of my friends and one of my mentors in public service and in public life. He will be greatly missed.”

Governor Doug Burgum said the state lost a true hero.

"As one of the greatest from the Greatest Generation, it was an honor to recognize Aas during the 2018 State of the State Address at Minot State University, which he long supported," Burgum said. He will be missed, and his incredible legacy of service will never be forgotten.”