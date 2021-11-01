Karl’s TV and Appliance to Help Collect Wheelchairs

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Hope Haven International Ministries is conducting a regional wheelchair drive November 1st-December 31st. Karl’s TV & Appliance locations throughout the upper Midwest will serve as designated collection sites for community members to drop off their new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids (No power wheelchairs or wooden crutches/canes are being accepted at this time).

Karl’s TV & Appliance in Devils Lake, ND will serve as one of the designated collection sites.

Hope Haven International Ministries (HHIM) collects wheelchairs and mobility equipment nationwide, and restores donations to nearly new condition at several volunteer facilities, including the South Dakota State Penitentiary. HHIM then ships these mobility devices to developing countries where they are adapted for the recipients’ needs, and given free of cost to those in need of mobility. For more information please visit hopehaven.org/wheelchair-drive or contact Mark Siemonsma (712-476-3126 or msiemons@hopehaven.org)