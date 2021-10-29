Incident Reported in Billings County

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Report

NORTH DAKOTA. – North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring Monday, October 25 at the Medora Heath-Madison Unit central tank battery , about five miles south of Medora, North Dakota.

Scout Energy Management LLC reported Tuesday that 500 barrels of produced water were released due to a line leak from the treater to the storage tank on location. All product was contained on-site and all 500 barrels of produced water had been recovered at the time of reporting.

A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup.