Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Doses Now Available at Altru

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Newsroom Reports

GRAND FORKS – Altru is now offering Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 booster doses at any primary care clinic to those who meet CDC recommendations as noted below.

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters are now available to anyone who falls into these groups:

A single booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may be administered, at least 6 months after completion of the primary series, to individuals:

• 65 years of age and older

• 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

• 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2

A single booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered, at least 2 months after the initial dose, to individuals 18 years of age and older.

Each of the available COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) may be paired with another as a booster in eligible people following completion of the primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.

“With COVID-19 infections prevalent in our community, expanding access to booster doses will protect individuals who are at greatest risk for severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19,” said Heather Strandell, Director of Primary Care Operations at Altru. “Please consider getting vaccinated, and a booster dose, as a safeguard for your health.”

COVID-19 Booster Doses are available at any primary care clinics, and upon request at upcoming flu shot clinics. Please bring proof of your completed COVID vaccine series to your appointment.

To schedule your COVID-19 booster dose, please call the Nurse Advice Line at 701.780.6358, and select option 1.