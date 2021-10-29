Agencies encouraged to apply for state clean diesel grant awards

Keith Hinnenkamp

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is pleased to release the FY2021 State Clean Diesel Grant Program application. Schools, cities, counties, and other government agencies that require larger, diesel-powered vehicles are encouraged to apply for State Clean Diesel Grant awards.

Environmental Quality will issue approximately $337,000 in awards funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to purchase new or newer, diesel-powered, zero-emission, hybrid, or alternatively fueled vehicles. The purpose of the funding is to reduce diesel emissions in accordance with the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of the Energy Policy Act of 2010. To date, 102 older vehicles in North Dakota have been replaced using this funding, with a reduction in air emissions of about 200 tons over the lifetime of those vehicles.

The application and program guidelines are available at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/News.aspx. Applications can be mailed to the Division of Air Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, ND 58503-1324 or emailed to airquality@nd.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. CST on Nov. 30, 2021.