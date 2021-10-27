Lake Region Shooting Sports Narrowly Defeats Robert Service NJROTC

Erik K Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region Shooting Sports edged out Robert Service NJROTC 1550.6 to 1546.8 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Their fourth win in a row. With the win, Lake Region Shooting Sports is in second place overall and second place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. They currently have a 4 - 0 record. Lake Region Shooting Sports was led by, Casia Steinhaus who shot a 405.4. The remaining contributing members were Hannah Vaagen, Lauren Stiven, and Rachel Vaagen. Lake Region Shooting Sports is from Devils Lake, ND, and is coached by Rick Jorgenson.

Snapping a thre game win streak Robert Service NJROTC currently has a 3 - 1 record. After the loss they are in third place overall and third place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. Robert Service NJROTC was led by, Gabriela Zych who shot a 407.7. The remaining contributing members were Matteo Yoon, Annania Nickerson, and Hunter Singleton. Robert Service NJROTC is from Anchorage, AK, and is coached by GySgt Tom Foust, USMC(Ret.).

Next up Lake Region Shooting Sports will compete against Heritage Classical Christian Academy from Fenton, MO. Heritage Classical Christian Academy currently has a 2 - 2 record. While Robert Service NJROTC will compete against Grand Rapids Rifle & Pistol Club from Grandville, MI. Grand Rapids Rifle & Pistol Club currently has a 3 - 0 record.

These two teams are competing in the Junior Rifle Club Precision Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An 8 week regular season going on now. Followed by a single game conference title game for the top two teams in the JROTC and Junior Rifle Club divisions.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is almost identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games. Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 40 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.