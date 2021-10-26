Social media “agvocate” to kick off WILD Conference Nov. 10

Pam Musland

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

JAMESTOWN – Overcoming challenges, both on and off the farm/ranch, is the focus of the ninth annual Women in Leadership Development (WILD) Conference slated for Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Jamestown at the North Dakota Farmers Union (NDFU) Conference Center. Women will draw inspiration from speakers and participants alike, including popular “agvocate” Michelle Miller.

Miller, a social media influencer known as “The Farm Babe” from Gainesville, Fla., educates consumers on how food is produced in modern agriculture. She dispels consumer misinformation by providing knowledge and facts from real farmers and leading industry experts.

Mental health awareness is also an important aspect of the conference, said NDFU Member Relations Specialist Amanda Olson. “Mental health is important to overcoming any challenge in our lives, and we can’t be afraid to talk about it,” she said. “We all face challenges. Hearing stories from women who have overcome something similar or greater will be empowering.”

Other conference highlights include a panel of North Dakota women in agriculture who will also be sharing their inspiring stories, a fun craft, and networking activities.

The conference is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $25 for NDFU members and $55 for non-members. To register for the conference, go to ndfu.org/wild. For more information, contact Jane Opdahl at jopdahl@ndfu.org or 701-952-0195.