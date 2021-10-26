Northern Plains Electric announce 2022 scholarship program

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Northern Plains Electric and Basin Electric Power Cooperatives are offering a $1,000 scholarship to a dependent of a member of Northern Plains Electric for the 2022-2023 school year.

Basin Electric is a consumer-owned and controlled regional cooperative responsible for supplying wholesale electric power to nine Midwestern states. Each of the 141 rural electric cooperatives that make up Basin Electric, including Northern Plains Electric Cooperative, receives $1,000 from Basin Electric to award a scholarship to a qualifying dependent of a Northern Plains Electric member, who will be enrolled as a college freshman or college sophomore for the upcoming school year.

The scholarship program, which is in its thirty-first year, recognizes and encourages the academic achievements of students in the region. It also serves as an investment in the economic future of rural areas.

Applicants for the scholarship must be a high school senior or college freshman enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited, two-year, or four-year college, university, or vocational/technical school in the Fall of 2022.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic record, potential to succeed, leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, a statement of education and career goals, an outside appraisal, and a written essay.

Scholarship applications must be postmarked by January 31, 2022.

For more information and a scholarship application form visit our website: https://nplains.com/scholarship or call 1-800-822-2500.