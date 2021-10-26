Altru Health System joins NextBlue Network

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Medicare Advantage beneficiaries will now have access to care at Altru

GRAND FORKS AND DEVILS LAKE – Altru Health System has joined the growing list of health systems participating in the NextBlue of North Dakota (NextBlue) Medicare Advantage provider network.

To serve more North Dakotans, Altru has partnered with NextBlue, a North Dakota-based Medicare Advantage company, to provide more choice for Medicare-eligible residents. NextBlue Medicare Advantage plans will be available to Altru patients Jan. 1, 2022.

“North Dakotans have been underserved in regard to Medicare Advantage options,” said NextBlue President Beth West. “Now backed with the power of several health systems in our state, NextBlue gives North Dakotans Medicare alternatives on par with any state in the nation.”

“As the only participating locally owned health system in Grand Forks, we are pleased to join with NextBlue, who are solely dedicated to serving Medicare-eligible North Dakotans, to deliver the coverage North Dakota patients need, when they need it,” shared Doug Arvin, Altru CFO.

In addition to a strong local network, one unique aspect of most Medicare Advantage plan networks is nationwide access to providers for emergency or urgent care.

“The extensive network offers peace of mind for North Dakota seniors who like to travel or spend winters outside the state,” remarked West.

The company’s affiliation with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota allows NextBlue beneficiaries access to 92% of the nation’s doctors and hospitals. NextBlue plans, which are Medicare Advantage plans, include pharmacy benefits, a national provider network, comprehensive supplemental benefits such as vision, dental, hearing, overthe-counter medications, fitness memberships, Personal Emergency Response Systems and health management support.

NextBlue, a Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota affiliate, is the only North Dakota-based Medicare Advantage company and will offer 2022 plans during the annual enrollment period starting Oct. 15, 2021. Specific plan information will be available Oct. 1. For more information, please visit NextBlueND.com.