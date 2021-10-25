North Dakota State Cross Country Championships

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Men's and Women's Cross Country teams gave it their all during the state championships this weekend with the men's team finishing in 14th place with 354 points and the ladies finishing in 17th with 437 points. 

Boys Individual Results: 

Place         Runner            Time

15                Brady Goss    16:29.02

17                Tyler Goss        16:31.36

103             Adam Sobolik    18:26.29

138            Thomas Leevers 19:21.07

160            Noah Azure         20:30.30

164            Zane Bennett      20:56.40

169            Taydon Triepke    21:09.30

172            Malcolm Stubbe    21:23.24    

177            Grant Quam         21:57.86

178            Ben Larson          22:17.75

Brady Goss
Kiya Mclaurin
Tyler Gross

Girls Individual Results: 

Place         Runner            Time

42                Kiya McLaurin    20:41.31

103              Rochelle Jacobson    21:53.99

124                Kayla Britsch            22:20.69

126                Aubrie Lebrun            22:21.89

134                Emily McLaurin        22:37.61

148                Anna Shock            23:02.13    

164                Isabella Tangedal    23:51.06

172                Hallie Fritel             24:29.13