North Dakota State Cross Country Championships

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Men's and Women's Cross Country teams gave it their all during the state championships this weekend with the men's team finishing in 14th place with 354 points and the ladies finishing in 17th with 437 points.

Boys Individual Results:

Place Runner Time

15 Brady Goss 16:29.02

17 Tyler Goss 16:31.36

103 Adam Sobolik 18:26.29

138 Thomas Leevers 19:21.07

160 Noah Azure 20:30.30

164 Zane Bennett 20:56.40

169 Taydon Triepke 21:09.30

172 Malcolm Stubbe 21:23.24

177 Grant Quam 21:57.86

178 Ben Larson 22:17.75

Girls Individual Results:

Place Runner Time

42 Kiya McLaurin 20:41.31

103 Rochelle Jacobson 21:53.99

124 Kayla Britsch 22:20.69

126 Aubrie Lebrun 22:21.89

134 Emily McLaurin 22:37.61

148 Anna Shock 23:02.13

164 Isabella Tangedal 23:51.06

172 Hallie Fritel 24:29.13