HONORING THE SERVICE OF NDNG COMPANY C 2-285TH AVIATION BATTALION

DEVILS LAKE - 70 members of Company C of the North Dakota National Guard’s 2-285th Aviation Regiment who recently returned home from a nine-month deployment to the National Capital Region were welcomed home during a ceremony at the Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility in Bismarck.

The Bismarck-based unit, which operates Black Hawk helicopters, successfully flew 1,300 hours and completed more than 50 mission requests during the deployment, which coincided with several significant events including the presidential inauguration.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Senator John Hoeven attended the event to welcome home the platoon.

Hoeven said the state offered its gratitude and continued support and celebrate a mission well done and their safe return home.”

Burgum said the state was deeply grateful to the soldiers of the 2-285th Aviation Regiment for their outstanding work and professionalism in protecting the National Capital Region over the past nine months.

“From fighting floods and wildfires to securing our borders and the seat of U.S. government, this unit has proved time and time again that they are among the nation’s best soldiers, embodying the National Guard motto ‘Always Ready, Always There.’ We also thank the families, employers and communities who supported these soldiers during this critically important mission,” said Burgum.