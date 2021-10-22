UNLICENSED CONTRACTOR IGNORED PREVIOUS ORDER BANNING HIM FROM DOING BUSINESS IN ND

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued a Cease and Desist Order banning John Moser III, of Minot, ND from conducting any further business in the state. Moser, doing business as J3 Construction, LLC, has a history of fraudulent business practices in North Dakota.

In 2017, after investigating numerous complaints that he had taken advance payments from consumers totaling more than $30,000 to do contracting work, but failed to complete the jobs, the Consumer Protection division obtained a civil judgment. Moser was banned from engaging in contracting work or obtaining a contractor’s license for five years and until he had repaid the amounts owed to consumers. The amounts owed to consumers under the 2017 civil judgment remain unpaid.

In 2020, Moser submitted an application to the Secretary of State’s office for a contractor’s license, in which he falsely claimed that there were no outstanding judgments against him and that he had not been a party to a civil lawsuit in which fraud was alleged. Moser solicited and accepted an advance payment of $7,500 from a consumer but failed to complete the contracting job. In February 2021, Moser submitted an application to renew his contractor’s license, again making false statements. The Consumer Protection division took legal action to protect consumers, obtaining a civil judgment banning Moser from obtaining a contractor’s license or engaging in any contracting. In addition, Moser was ordered to pay civil penalties in the amount of $2,000.