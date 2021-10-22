Pembina County issues "Silver alert" for 18-year-old

A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of the Pembina County Sheriff's Office. Neil Kiemele of Cavalier, North Dakota is an 18 year old Caucasian Male. He is 6 feet one inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on October 21, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. near 14043 98th Street Northeast, Cavalier, North Dakota. Neil is autistic and could possibly be on foot. He is likely wearing dark clothing and a camouflage hoodie.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pembina County Sheriff's Office at 701-265-4122.