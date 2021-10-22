NDSU Extension and Research Extension Center staff honored for years of service
NORTH DAKOITA - North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and Research Extension Center (REC) faculty and staff were honored for their years of service at the NDSU Extension/Research Extension Center fall conference in Bismarck.
REC faculty and staff recognized were:
5 Years
Kelly Cooper – Carrington REC
Dave Widmer – Carrington REC
Alex Nesemeier – Agronomy Seed Farm
15 Years
Scott Fetch – Carrington REC
25 Years
Phil Koapke – North Central REC
Timothy Indergaard – Carrington REC
Todd Ingebretson – Carrington REC
Kyle Dragseth – Williston REC
55 Years
Timothy Faller – North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station
NDSU Extension faculty and staff recognized were:
5 Years
Vicky Arvidson – Rolette County
Sara Clemens – Bottineau County
Elizabeth Cronin – Agriculture Communication
Meagan Hoffman – Center for 4-H Youth Development
Travis Hoffman – Animal Sciences
Carrie Johnson – Assistant Director’s Office
Debra Johnson – Burleigh and Morton Counties
Clair Keene – Plant Sciences
Lindsey Leker – Center for 4-H Youth Development
Travis Prochaska – North Central REC
Yeong Rhee – Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences
Jan Stankiewicz – Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences
Lynnette Vachal – Mountrail County
10 Years
Paige Brummund – Ward County
Frank Casey – School of Natural Resource Sciences
Cherie Fischer – Agriculture Budget Office
Lindsay Maddock – Wells County
Penny Nester – Kidder County
Molly Soeby – Grand Forks County
15 Years
Andrea Bowman – Leadership and Civic Engagement
Carrie Knutson – Grand Forks County
Sara Laite – Ramsey County
Dave Ruhland – Agriculture Budget Office
Ashley Ueckert – Golden Valley/Billings County
20 Years
Tim Petry – Agribusiness and Applied Economics
25 Years
Mark Miller – Rolette County
Charlie Stoltenow – Assistant Director’s Office
Andrew Thostenson – Pesticide Program
30 Years
Randy Grueneich – Barnes County
Dena Kemmet – Central District Office
Tom Scherer – Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering