NDSU Extension and Research Extension Center staff honored for years of service

NORTH DAKOITA - North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and Research Extension Center (REC) faculty and staff were honored for their years of service at the NDSU Extension/Research Extension Center fall conference in Bismarck.

REC faculty and staff recognized were:

5 Years

Kelly Cooper – Carrington REC

Dave Widmer – Carrington REC

Alex Nesemeier – Agronomy Seed Farm

15 Years

Scott Fetch – Carrington REC

25 Years

Phil Koapke – North Central REC

Timothy Indergaard – Carrington REC

Todd Ingebretson – Carrington REC

Kyle Dragseth – Williston REC

55 Years

Timothy Faller – North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station

NDSU Extension faculty and staff recognized were:

5 Years

Vicky Arvidson – Rolette County

Sara Clemens – Bottineau County

Elizabeth Cronin – Agriculture Communication

Meagan Hoffman – Center for 4-H Youth Development

Travis Hoffman – Animal Sciences

Carrie Johnson – Assistant Director’s Office

Debra Johnson – Burleigh and Morton Counties

Clair Keene – Plant Sciences

Lindsey Leker – Center for 4-H Youth Development

Travis Prochaska – North Central REC

Yeong Rhee – Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences

Jan Stankiewicz – Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences

Lynnette Vachal – Mountrail County

10 Years

Paige Brummund – Ward County

Frank Casey – School of Natural Resource Sciences

Cherie Fischer – Agriculture Budget Office

Lindsay Maddock – Wells County

Penny Nester – Kidder County

Molly Soeby – Grand Forks County

15 Years

Andrea Bowman – Leadership and Civic Engagement

Carrie Knutson – Grand Forks County

Sara Laite – Ramsey County

Dave Ruhland – Agriculture Budget Office

Ashley Ueckert – Golden Valley/Billings County

20 Years

Tim Petry – Agribusiness and Applied Economics

25 Years

Mark Miller – Rolette County

Charlie Stoltenow – Assistant Director’s Office

Andrew Thostenson – Pesticide Program

30 Years

Randy Grueneich – Barnes County

Dena Kemmet – Central District Office

Tom Scherer – Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering