Inaugural ND Cyber Madness high school cyber tournament announced

Jecca Geffre

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - State of North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley today announced the North Dakota Cyber Madness tournament is coming to Bismarck, Feb. 10 – 12, 2022. All North Dakota high schools are invited to compete for a fun, educational, and skill-building experience.

Schools can use this link https://bit.ly/NDCyberMadnessRegistration to register for the tournament.

Riley said, “We are super excited North Dakota continues to be a leader in cybersecurity education and can charge the way with this first-of-its-kind tournament.”

The events include:

Capture the Flag

Hardening Firewalls

Reducing Attack Surface Area

Protecting Against Unknown Threats

Teams consist of up to five students and schools may have more than one team attend. This event will also include a mini-conference for students allowing them to learn, network, and meet with North Dakota colleges, technology employers, vendors and sponsors. There will also be two keynote speakers Riley and Paul Calatayud, Palo Alto Networks Chief Information Security Officer

ND Cyber Madness partners include:

Palo Alto Networks

Bismarck State College

Department of Public Instruction

Career and Technical Education

North Dakota Information Technology

Competitors will be given access to Palo Alto Networks NetSec Fundamentals online resources to prepare for the event. As well, the Palo Alto Networks Cyber Competition team will be on-site to further the education of the students prior to the start of the tournament.

For questions please contact: Cybersecurity Education and Public Awareness Manager Tony Aukland aaukland@nd.gov (701) 328-3245