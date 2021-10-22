Community Shout Out: DLPS employees of the quarter

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - For today's shout out, the journal is honoring those public school officials who make everyday a little brighter for the students of our community.

Honoring DLPS Teacher of the Quarter- Heather Troy- Sweetwater Elementary

Curt Teigen from RadioWorks and Dr. Deb Follman SW Principal, with Heather Troy

Honoring DLPS Classified Employee of the Quarter-Traci Leppard- Minnie H School 

Patricia Bennett and Amanda Hall First Community Credit Union and Kim Krogfoss MH Principal

Join Devils Lake Daily Journal and Devils Lake Public Schools in congratulating these two individuals on their hard work. 