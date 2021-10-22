Community Shout Out: DLPS employees of the quarter
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
DEVILS LAKE - For today's shout out, the journal is honoring those public school officials who make everyday a little brighter for the students of our community.
Honoring DLPS Teacher of the Quarter- Heather Troy- Sweetwater Elementary
Honoring DLPS Classified Employee of the Quarter-Traci Leppard- Minnie H School
Join Devils Lake Daily Journal and Devils Lake Public Schools in congratulating these two individuals on their hard work.