Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers

Mike Kennedy

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order granting an hours of service waiver for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers.

After drought conditions limited use of anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers during the growing season, recent rainfall has now created favorable conditions for applying the fertilizers at a time when fertilizer supply is extremely limited.

Waiving the hours of service requirements will ensure that haulers can deliver greater volumes of fertilizer in shorter periods of time to meet growers’ needs. State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring requested the waiver.

The waiver will remain in effect for 30 days. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.