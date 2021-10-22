Altru physicians receive distinguished awards from North Dakota Medical Association

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Casey Ryan, MD, and James Miles, MD, have been recognized by the NDMA (North Dakota Medical Association) for their respective contributions to their profession and their communities.

Dr. Casey Ryan received the prestigious NDMA’s 2021 Physician Community & Professional Services award for outstanding leadership and service to the people of North Dakota. He was recognized for his years of achievements and dedication to medicine as a clinician, a teacher, a leader and volunteer in Grand Forks and the state of North Dakota. In 1997 when the Grand Forks Clinic transitioned to Altru Health System, Dr. Ryan became the president and served in that capacity until 2014. In addition to his physician duties at Altru, Dr. Ryan teaches at the UND School of Medicine and has been involved with multiple diabetes societies. Appointed by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to the State Board of Higher Education in 2017, Dr. Ryan currently serves as chair.

Dr. James Miles was honored with the NDMA 2021 COPIC Humanitarian Award. Dr. Miles received this award because of his volunteer medical services and contributions to the community. Nominated by Make-a-Wish North Dakota, the organization asserts he has left an indelible mark on children across North Dakota, not only through his professional work as only one of three board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric neurologists in the state, but also his volunteer work supporting children with critical or life-threatening illnesses.

“The people in Grand Forks, the region and the entire state of North Dakota are fortunate to have two such selfless individuals providing care and making a difference in the lives of so many,” notes Steven Weiser, MD, president of Altru Health System. “Dr. Ryan is the model of a servant leader, always looking to advance the health of people in North Dakota. Dr. Miles’ heart and service for children is very telling of the outstanding individual he is.”