NDSU extension teams honored for program excellence

Kelli Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Two North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension teams have been honored for their work with a Program Excellence Award.

Livestock Water Quality Program

Started in 2019, NDSU Extension initiated the Livestock Water Quality Program to enhance Extension agents’ knowledge of livestock water quality while establishing relationships with farmers and ranchers in their counties. The program also improves the quality of livestock water and reduces losses of livestock due to toxic water conditions through improving producers’ knowledge of livestock water quality. The team developed training opportunities, curriculum and a monitoring program for agents.

Team members: Miranda Meehan, Tom Scherer, Hannah Nordby, Yolanda Schmidt, Brenden Klebe, Lindy Berg, Julianne Racine, Paige Brummund, Shelby Hewson, Breana Kiser, Brian Zimprich, Ashley Ueckert, Katelyn Landeis, Craig Askim, Dan Folske, Emily Leier, Calla Edwards, Rachel Wald, Renae Gress, Tessa Osterbauer, Max Robison, Rick Schmidt, Devan Leo, Sheldon Gerhardt, Chandy Howard, Kelly Leo, Sara Clemens, Sarah Crimmins, Jeff Gale, Travis Binde, Tyler Kralicek, Greg Benz, Crystal Schaunaman, Mark Miller, Scott Knoke, Angie Johnson, Duane Marxen, Heidi Marxen, Bethany Gates and Brooks Warner.

4-H 101 Videos Promote 4-H Engagement

This program aims to de-mystify 4-H by creating a welcoming and transparent view of what 4-H offers and how to increase one’s involvement. The team used video production and POWTOON animations to deliver the program. The materials were shared on social media platforms and the NDSU Extension website.

Team members: Caroline Homan, Susan Milender Cindy Klapperich, Alicia Harstad, Christina Rittenbach and Scott Swanson.