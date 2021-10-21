Community Shout Out: Powerade

DEVILS LAKE - Today's community shout out goes to Tom Haar and Amber Lambrecht from Farmers Union Oil for donating Powerade to the football team this season.

"They’ve been having a great season and had the best start we’ve had in several years," Amy Heilman said. "We’ve have had some injuries as of late but hopefully everyone will be healthy for playoffs. The recognition of this hard working bunch in the printed paper would be appreciated."