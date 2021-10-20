Lake Region Shooting Sports defeats Marion AJROTC

Erik K Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region Shooting Sports defeated Marion AJROTC 1554.2 to 1495.0 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Their third win in a row. With the win, Lake Region Shooting Sports is in second place overall and second place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. They currently have a 3 - 0 record. Lake Region Shooting Sports was led by, Casia Steinhaus who shot a 404.3. The remaining contributing members were Hannah Vaagen, Rachel Vaagen, and Lauren Stiven. Lake Region Shooting Sports is from Devils Lake, ND, and is coached by Rick Jorgenson.

Marion AJROTC currently has a 1 - 2 record. After the loss they are in fourth place overall and first place within their 'Jrotc' conference. Marion AJROTC was led by, Alysa Yancey who shot a 390.1. The remaining contributing members were Haden Montgomery, Jaron Hofmann, and Martinez William. Marion AJROTC is from Marion, IN, and is coached by David Farlow.

Next up Lake Region Shooting Sports will compete against Robert Service NJROTC from Anchorage, AK. Robert Service NJROTC currently has a 2 - 0 record. While Marion AJROTC will compete against Shawnee Mission North NJROTC from Shawnee Mission, KS. Shawnee Mission North NJROTC currently has a 2 - 0 record.

These two teams are competing in the Junior Rifle Club Precision Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An 8 week regular season going on now. Followed by a single game conference title game for the top two teams in the JROTC and Junior Rifle Club divisions.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is almost identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games. Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 40 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.