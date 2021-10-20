Immunization Director Molly Howell receives Friend of Medicine Award

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Health’s immunization director & assistant section chief of disease control Molly Howell is the 2021 recipient of the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) highly coveted Friend of Medicine Award.

The award was announced on October 12 during NDMA’s Annual Meeting.

NDMA, a member organization dedicated to protecting physician practices and patient care, created the Friend of Medicine Award in 1999. The award formally acknowledges non-physician citizens who have distinguished themselves by serving as effective advocates for health care, patient services, or the profession of medicine in North Dakota.

Howell was nominated for the award by NDMA member Dr. Joan Connell who said Molly has worked tirelessly to optimize immunization rates throughout our state.

“While Molly’s work in overall immunizations continues, her outstanding efforts to maximize COVID-19 immunizations are recognized by many and serve as a role model for other states,” said Dr. Connell.

The North Dakota Medical Association leadership recognizes that Molly’s achievements and dedication to medicine are outstanding in many areas of her commitment to public health. She is a dedicated professional and does what it takes to get the job done. She works the extra hours to assure vaccine program details are disseminated throughout the health care networks and the public.