$5 million DOE gran to UND's EERC for PCOR Partnership

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded approximately $5 million to the University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC). The funding will support the EERC-led Plains CO2 Reduction (PCOR) Partnership, which works to develop commercial-scale transportation and storage of carbon emissions across a 13-state region and in four Canadian provinces, accelerating the implementation of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies. As a member of the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Committee, Hoeven works to ensure strong funding for PCOR and similar efforts in annual funding bills passed by Congress.

“North Dakota is leading the way in CCUS, and the EERC is a central part of these efforts as it works with partners across the region to implement these technologies in a commercially-viable way for a variety of energy sources, including coal, ethanol and for enhanced oil recovery,” said ND Senator John Hoeven. “We worked to advance this funding to ensure PCOR can continue its good work in researching, testing and developing our state’s capacity for CO2 transportation and storage.”

The award follows a meeting Hoeven held with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at the EERC, where the senator stressed the critical role that CCUS will play in ensuring the nation remains energy secure. The senator outlined his efforts to advance the development of technologies like Project Tundra and ensure they are commercially-viable. To this end, the senator is prioritizing:

· Front end investment in technology development, including bolstering the DOE-EERC partnership in support of efforts like Project Tundra.

· Loan guarantees to help project developers secure financing to build the equipment and infrastructure needed to capture and store CO2.

· Enhancements for the 45Q and 48A Advanced Coal tax credits to provide important revenue streams to project developers and encourage adoption of CCUS.