State feed transportation cost-share program delayed

Michelle Mielke

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – Applications for a state program that will reimburse eligible producers for a portion of feed transportation expenses have been delayed while awaiting details of a similar federal program.

The emergency feed transportation assistance program was reactivated on Aug. 26 to help producers impacted by the drought and applications were to open mid-September. On Sept. 8, 2021, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the expansion of the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers.

“We are awaiting details of the USDA program and will develop parameters around it so that we don’t overlap,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Livestock producers interested in the state program should continue to keep records and receipts for transportation costs for purchased feed or feed put up outside of normal operations.”

The state program will cover a portion of feed transportation expenses due to loss of feed between April 8, 2021, and November 30, 2021. Feed must be used for the purposes of the producer’s own livestock operation.

Updated details may be found on www.nd.gov/ndda/eftap as they become available. Producers with further questions may email haytransport@nd.gov or call 1-844-642-4752.

The state emergency commission met in late August and approved $2.5 million to reactivate the program, which was last used in 2019.