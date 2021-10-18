What's on the Shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club will be reading Persepolis written by Marjane Satrapi. Book discussion will be on November 3 at 5:30 pm at the Library Community Room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Books That Go Bump in the Night, Spend October with the King of Horror Fiction, Stephen King, Books with Bite, and New Staff Picks.

Karlene and Terry Clark will be at the Lake Region Public Library on Friday October 22, 3-5 pm signing books. Please stop in and welcome our Devils Lake authors.

The Judge’s List by John Grisham (Adult Fiction). In The Whistler, Lacy Stoltz investigated a corrupt judge who was taking millions in bribes from a crime syndicate. She put the criminals away, but only after being attacked and nearly killed. Three years later, and approaching forty, she is tired of her work for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct and ready for a change.

Then she meets a mysterious woman who is so frightened she uses a number of aliases. Jeri Crosby’s father was murdered twenty years earlier in a case that remains unsolved and that has grown stone cold

Over My Dead Body by Jeffrey Archer (Adult Fiction). In London, the Metropolitan Police set up a new Unsolved Murders Unit—a cold case squad—to catch the criminals nobody else can. In Geneva, millionaire art collector Miles Faulkner—convicted of forgery and theft—was pronounced dead two months ago. So why is his unscrupulous lawyer still representing a dead client? On a luxury liner enroute to New York, the battle for power at the heart of a wealthy dynasty is about to turn to murder.

LAKE REGION PUBLIC LIBRARY

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY

OCTOBER 2021

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Ø PRESCHOOL STORY TIME:

TUESDAYS @11:00 & WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30

AN EXTRA STORY TIME WILL BE HELD ON

SAT., OCT. 30 @ 11:00

GRADES 5 -8 DROP-IN

THURS., OCT. 14, 2021

3:30 -4:45

HALLOWEEN CRAFTS

GAMES & STEM ACTIVITIES

GRADES K-4 DROP-IN

SAT., OCT. 16, 2021

12:30 - 1:45

HALLOWEEN CRAFTS

GAMES & STEM ACTIVITIES

MOVIE @THE LIBRARY

THURS., OCT. 210, 2021

1:00 – 3:00

BOSS BABY FAMILY BUSINESS

RATED PG

Children age 9 or younger need to be accompanied by a grown-up or older sibling/babysitter (age 12 or older) at all times in the library.

Bring water, pop or juice. Popcorn will be provided.

Ø GRADES 9 -12

THURS., OCT. 28, 2021

3:45 -4:45

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

AND HALLOWEEN CRAFTS Contact LaVae : lrpl.lavae@gmail.com

The Lake Region Public Library is looking for two new board member for the Public Library Board. Those interested can send a letter to lakeregionpl@gmail.com or via mail to: Celeste Ertelt, Interim Director 423 7th St NE Devils Lake, ND 58301.

Free Pop-up COVID Vaccination Clinic will be held every Tuesday in October from 2-4 pm at the Public Library. Vaccinations provided by Lake Region District Health Unit.

Library Board meeting to be rescheduled. Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Interim Director. 701-662-2220