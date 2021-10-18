DCB to Host Pumpkins in the Park

Sandy Hageness

BOTTINEAU - Dakota College at Bottineau Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture has another bountiful harvest. Although in 2020 the COVID pandemic cancelled many events, ECH at DCB hosted Pumpkins in The Park as a fun event for the kids in our community while still following social distancing guidelines. It was such a hit last year that ECH is hosting again this year. ECH staff and horticulture students will be hiding around 800 mini pumpkins throughout Forestry Park. This is twice the amount hidden last year.

Pumpkins in The Park is geared to kids in the 5th grade or younger and will run from Wednesday October 27th to Sunday October 31st. There will be five silver pumpkins and five gold pumpkins hidden. When found they may be redeemed for a special prize of DCB merchandise, Bottineau Bucks, and Halloween items. Please limit the daily hunt to one pumpkin per child per day to allow fun for everyone.

If your child finds a silver or gold Jacks pumpkin, contact Apryl Mawby at 701-550-1564 or Breanna Blue at 701-228-5498 to redeem your prize. The silver and gold pumpkins must be redeemed no later than November 5th.