Celebrate UND Homecoming Oct. 18-23, with Memorial Union dedication, Chester Fritz Library Grand Reopening and so much more

David Dodds

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA- Celebrate Homecoming at the University of North Dakota on Friday, Oct. 22, with the Chester Fritz Library Grand Reopening at 4 p.m. and the Memorial Union Dedication at 3 p.m. That's not all that's happening, though. Check out all the information below as well as the entire list of events, including Fighting Hawks Friday (Show your spirt by wearing green!), and the UND Homecoming parade, tailgating and Fighting Hawks football game versus Western Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Memorial Union dedication

Join the UND community to celebrate the Memorial Union Dedication on Friday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. in the fireside lounge. Speakers will include President Armacost, Student Body President Kaelan Reedy, State Board of Higher Education member Gracie Lian and more.

The new building, with soaring ceilings and windows, has a three-story atrium, fireplace, meeting rooms and study spaces, and a flexible design. With multiple dining options, including Panda Express and Starbucks, the new Union will serve UND students for decades.

It stands as a living monument and as a sign of the student body’s lasting gratitude to all UND students, alumni, faculty and staff who died in military service. UND students voted and approved a student fee in 2018 to demolish the old building, built in 1951, and construct a new Memorial Union.

“The vision for a new Memorial Union began to take shape in spring 2016,” said Cassie Gerhardt, associate vice president for student affairs. “Since then, Student Government leaders worked to define the project’s scope and championed the project. They believed that a modernized Memorial Union would positively impact future generations of students. It is so exciting to see their vision and hard work realized and it is even more exciting to see students enjoy the new facility. We are looking forward to officially dedicating the Memorial Union in conjunction with Homecoming when a number of the past Student Government leaders will be able to join us.”

Chester Fritz Library Grand Reopening

Learn more about the renovation and check out the beautiful space at the Chester Fritz Library Grand Reopening Celebration Friday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. Speakers will include President Armacost, Dean Stephanie Walker, CIO Madhavi Marasinghe and more. Tours will be provided and refreshments will be served.

After nearly six years of planning and construction, the Chester Fritz Library transformation is complete. During this transformation they were able to retain the beauty of the exterior, along with many interior features, collections and services while adding new services and updating spaces.

“We are delighted to have completed the first major renovation of the historic Chester Fritz Library since 1981,” said Stephanie Walker, dean of libraries & information resources. “We have increased student study spaces, including more group study rooms and a large new study space on the second floor, and greatly improved the availability and quality of technologies in the building. We have also partnered with various other knowledge partners on campus, including University IT, the Writing Center and The Teaching Transformation and Development Academy (TTaDA), the Artificial Intelligence/Virtual Reality Lab, as well as others) to bring a number of academic support services together, so that they can all be accessed in one space. Our primary motivation for this renovation was to improve the services and spaces for our students and faculty, and from the feedback we have gotten, it seems we’ve succeeded! I would also like to say that I’m very grateful to UND senior administration, Student Government, and all of our knowledge partners for the support and collaborative spirit they’ve shown throughout this endeavor.”

Other important events

Grand Opening: Drilling & Completion Lab/Research Facility More Information

Plan to attend the Grand Opening of the newest addition to the UND College of Engineering & Mines, from 2-4 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 1822 Mill Road in Grand Forks. Following a ceremony, tour the Drilling & Completion Laboratory/Research Facility, home of DRACOLA and the Rare Earth Elements Pilot Plant. Please RSVP to Deb Austreng at 701.777.4249 or debra.austreng@UND.edu.

Gershman Graduate Center Open House & Tours

As a part of the Homecoming Week celebration, the School of Graduate Studies is hosting an open house for Alumni and the campus community, from 10 a.m.-noon, on Friday, Oct. 22, to explore the new Gershman Graduate Center. Guests are invited to tour the space on their own or take a guided tour. Tours will be offered every 30 minutes and will depart from the 1st floor East entrance.

Nistler College of Business & Public Administration Beam Signing/Time Capsule

Join the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration for an historic event as we celebrate the new NCoBPA building in construction with a beam signing and time capsule at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22! Guests will have the opportunity to sign a magnet that will be placed on the beam including signatures of students, alumni, and friends of the Nistler College. The time capsule will signify the past, present, and future of the Nistler College and will be placed in a special place to be opened in 50 years. Join us on the new building site to take part in this exciting time.