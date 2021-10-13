Northern Plains Electric Operation Round Up approves charitable grants

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - At their September meeting, the Northern Plains Electric Operation Round Up board of directors approved grants totaling $9,200 to help support worthy causes.

These charitable grants are made possible through the generosity of Northern Plains Electric Cooperative members who voluntarily elect to have their electric bills rounded up to the next dollar. The donated amount averages about 50 cents a month for each participating member, and raises approximately $37,000 each year.

Since the program’s beginning in October 1998, grants totaling $855,166 have been awarded to 1189 local charitable causes.

Grants approved in September include:

· Pierce County Fair Association, exhibit building construction

· Grandfield Lutheran Church, Sheyenne, new roof

· Dave Moe, Pingree, home fire

· Mark Paulson, Starkweather, medical expenses

· Ron Lunde, Cando, medical expenses

· Sylvia Martin, Pettibone, medical expenses

· Irene Steckler, Jamestown, medical expenses

· Tiffiney Dick, Courtenay, medical expenses

· Benson, Eddy, Carrington Daily Bread, Griggs, Kidder, Pierce, Rolette, Stutsman, Cando Area Food Pantry, Wells, Ramsey County (The Hope Center), food banks

Help someone in need

Do you know someone who faces a challenge? If so, you may want to consider submitting an application on their behalf. Operation Round Up charitable grains are making a difference in the lives of people right here in our region.

The Operation Round Up board meets every quarter to disburse funds to worthy individuals and organizations. The board will meet again in December to review applications. Application deadline is November 20, 2021.

If you would like additional information about this worthy program, please contact Northern Plains Electric Cooperative by calling (800) 882-2500; or, you may obtain guidelines or download applications at www.nplains.com.