Transportation Department Awards $2.3 Million to NDSU

DEVILS LAKE -– U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $2,583,300 to North Dakota State University (NDSU). The funds will go toward a congressionally-mandated program, the Mountains-Plains Consortium University Transportation Centers (UTC), which seeks to advance state-of-the-art transportation research and technology for the next generation of transportation professionals. NDSU is the lead university in the consortium.

This investment comes as continuation funding appropriated through the 2015 surface transportation bill known as the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. As an EPW member, Senator Cramer has been a leading voice in Congress to pass a long term surface transportation reauthorization bill.