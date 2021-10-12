Good medicine supports peoples with chronic conditions

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

JAMESTOWN — In partnership with Two Rivers Activity Center, Jamestown Regional Medical Center launched the Good Medicine program this month.

Good Medicine is a supervised clinical exercise program, developed to support individuals with chronic conditions.

Certified trainers develop customized exercise programs for each individual. The goal is to reduce risks and build healthy habits.

“The program is designed for individuals who participated in a past cardiac or pulmonary rehab program or who are high risk for developing heart or lung disease,” said Madeline Ranum, JRMC Clinical Exercise Physiologist and Cardiopulmonary Rehab Coordinator.

Ranum and Misael Hererra Guzman, JRMC’s clinical exercise physiologists, offer the program. Both Ranum and Hererra Guzman received the highest training through the American College of Sports Medicine to deliver exercise programs to individuals with chronic disease. They both hold master’s degrees in the field.

The partnership between JRMC and TRAC allows for the highest clinical care in one of the best fitness facilities in the area, Ranum said. The next-closest program of this nature is 100 miles away. Exercising in the Good Medicine program at TRAC allows individuals with heart / lung disease to be able to exercise comfortably in the community again.

“Offering Good Medicine at TRAC is a wow,” Hererra Guzman said. “Most programs like this are conducted in a hospital or clinic setting. Good Medicine at TRAC means people with chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and pulmonary disease can improve aerobic endurance and whole body strength in a friendly gym setting. One of the program’s goals is developing healthy habits. We hope people continue to exercise at TRAC or facility like it, even after graduation.”

The cost of the program is a TRAC membership as well as $50/month plus tax. TRAC offers one-month of membership free with the purchase of a full year.

“Jamestown Parks and Recreation and Two Rivers Activity Center are pleased to partner with JRMC to provide this unique program to our community,” said Amy Walters, TRAC facility manager. “We value the healthcare expertise JRMC staff offer TRAC members participating in Good Medicine.”

Good Medicine organizers hope to develop long-lasting healthy habits.

“Individuals can participate in this program for as little or as long as they would like. Our hope is that they find enjoyable, lifelong benefits and accountability through this program,” Ranum said.

To learn more or to schedule an initial screening, call JRMC Cardiopulmonary Rehab at (701) 952-4839 or visit www.jrmcnd.com/Good-Medicine