Paczkowski named as State Engineer for the Department of Water Resources

BISMARCK – Andrea Travnicek, Ph.D., Director of the Department of Water Resources, today announced John Paczkowski as State Engineer for the Department of Water Resources, noting his considerable dedication, strong leadership, and vast knowledge of North Dakota’s water resources.

Paczkowski is a long-standing employee with the agency and has served the state since 1991 in various roles including, Interim State Engineer, Assistant State Engineer, Director of the Regulatory Division, and Project Manager for the Appropriation Division. He has a well-established career with the agency and has tremendous experience and knowledge in both water management and water development efforts throughout North Dakota.

“I am looking forward to working with John on the many water-related challenges and exciting opportunities we have before us in North Dakota today. Throughout his career, he has been involved in a multitude of water-related regulatory items and development initiatives. His comprehensive understanding regarding the important management of the state’s water resources will continue to be an invaluable asset to the state,” said DWR Director Andrea Travnicek.

The Department of Water Resources (DWR), formerly the State Water Commission, was restructured and renamed as a result of the successful passage of House Bill 1353 during the 2021 legislative session. The appointed Director, Andrea Travnicek, provides overall leadership and decision-making, has hiring responsibilities, and oversees the State Engineer and the agency’s divisions and staff.

The DWR is responsible for several functions and responsibilities, including allocation of the state’s waters, dam safety, sovereign land management, drainage permitting, and water project funding and development. The mission of the Department of Water Resources is to improve the quality of life and strengthen the economy of North Dakota by managing the water resources of the state for the benefit of its citizens.

“I would like to express sincere gratitude with my acceptance of the State Engineer position at the Department of Water Resources,” said Paczkowski. “Water is a great passion of mine and I am honored to continue serving North Dakota, working with the dedicated staff at the Department of Water Resources, and collaborating with the Governor’s Office, Legislature, and the water community.”