More than $7.5 million available to North Dakotans for weatherization, heating and cooling repair assistance

Kayla Jo Finley

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced that their Community Services Division received more than $7.5 million in funding for weatherization, and energy furnace and cooling repair programs.

Community Services received $2,891,278 in funding for the Weatherization Assistance Program from the U.S. Department of Energy, $2 million in funding for weatherization from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and $3 million in funding for the LIHEAP Emergency Furnace and Cooling Repair and Replacement Program.

The combination of funding received is a 32% increase from the previous year.

“This year’s increase in funding will allow us to expand our ability to serve the residents of North Dakota,” Commerce Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “Low-income homes spend a much higher percentage of their income on energy. Weatherizing and repairs to heating and cooling systems will allow saved dollars to be used for other necessities.”

Community Services contributed to a total of 611 weatherization, 1,215 emergency finance, and 337 cooling jobs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The Weatherization Assistance Program, led by Commerce and administered by local Community Action Agencies, uses various measures to increase energy efficiency in homes while strengthening the health and safety of the home. The program is available to renters and owners, whether they live in mobile homes, traditional wood-framed homes or apartments. There is no fee for applicants. Renters may also use the program but, they must meet the income guidelines and their landlord must comply with other program requirements.

Eight Community Action Agencies in North Dakota have been weatherizing homes through the program since 1976. Since 2001, over 12,500 homes have been equipped with energy-conserving measures. These measures typically save each homeowner 25% of heating costs per year.

Individuals qualify for the Weatherization Assistance Program based on income guidelines. Applicants for the LIHEAP Emergency Furnace and Cooling Repair and Replacement Program are required to be a fuel assistance client. Both Weatherization Assistance and LIHEAP programs are administered by Community Action Agencies.

To apply for the Weatherization Assistance Program, contact your local Community Action agency or visit NDWAP.com.