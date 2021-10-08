Lake Region "Key Event" returns

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - One of the biggest events in the Lake Region has returned.

The Key Event, the fun fall fundraising event for the Community College Foundation that supports Lake Region State College will be held Oct. 22nd.

“This year’s Key Event has a Royal Pride, Outstanding in our Field theme,” said Erin Wood, LRSC’s director of College Relations. “Party goers can come ready for a night showcasing their LRSC Royals colors or simply dressed for a fun night on the town.”

A few changes are in story this year, including a new location, Wood said. The Key Event will be held in the new Hofstad Ag Center on LRSC’s campus.

The party starts at 5:30 pm Oct. 22nd with the social and silent auction bidding.

Tickets are on sale now. Wood encourages you to get your tickets now from the college or from a member of the Community College Foundation board or Key Event committee.

“Tickets also can be purchased at the foundation ‘s website LRSCFOUNDATION.org.”

This year will showcase some fun raffles and games during the evening, Wood added.

Silent auction items are still needed. Homemade items, tools and equipment, antiques, artwork, sporting equipment, gift certificates, and outings or parties are always popular gifts. To donate an item or have one picked up, call 662-1520 or just drop it off at LRSC’s Foundation office.

Tickets for the evening’s event cost $60/person. To purchase tickets, contact 662-1683, 1-800-443-1313, or LRSCFoundation.org.