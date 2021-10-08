FARRMS offers farm dreams workshop for Aspiring Farmers

Nora Larson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Online workshop includes readiness assessment, connections to ND farmers

TUTTLE – The Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability (FARRMS) will hold a Farm Dreams workshop online, October 28 and November 4 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm (CDT). The workshop is open to anyone who has dreamed of starting a farm, ranch, or local food business. Farm Dreams is designed to provide resources, connections, and perspectives from experienced farmers to help participants take the first steps toward their farm dreams. This two-part workshop is free of charge. Register at www.farrms.org/dream.

Farm Dreams participants complete a farming readiness assessment and a visioning exercise to clarify what motivates them to farm, get their vision on paper, and to inventory their strengths and training needs. In the two-part workshop, students get to know others like themselves who dream of farming, discuss their hopes and plans, and meet experienced farmers. The workshop provides insight into the successes, challenges, and realities of farming by giving participants the opportunity to interact with the North Dakota farmers who navigate the challenges and rewards of farming daily.

FARRMS works to support beginning farmers in North Dakota and ensure their success. “The desire to farm is powerful - fueled by a love of the land, food, and community. But farming is a complicated undertaking, and the list of questions is long. Our Farm Dreams workshop is a great place to start.” said Felicity Merritt, Program Manager of FARRMS. With the average age of a US farmer at 57.5 in 2017 (USDA NASS Census of Agriculture), supporting beginning farmers is crucial. Farm Dreams is a steppingstone to enrollment in our Farm Beginnings® course, a sustainable farm business course to help bring your farm dreams to life. Farm Beginnings® classes will begin in January 2022.