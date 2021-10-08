COMMUNITY SHOUT OUT: DLHS Future Business Leaders

K. William Boyer and Nicole Anderson

DEVILS LAKE - Members of the Devils Lake Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter attended the ND FBLA Fall Leadership Conference in Bismarck on October 3 and 4. Over 400 FBLA high school and middle school members and advisers from across the state participated in this conference where the emphasis was on developing the leadership skills of local chapter members. This year’s theme “Success Starts Here” reflects the mission and goals that FBLA members strive to achieve.

Members attending the conference had the opportunity to participate in sessions that focused on leadership development, learning to control their time, and team survival and success. In addition, chapters had the opportunity to learn about state and national FBLA membership and recognition programs.