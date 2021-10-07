Lake Region Shooting Sports Defeats Henderson County AJROTC

Erik K Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - In an undisputed contest, scoring 1562.0 points, Lake Region Shooting Sports defeated Henderson County AJROTC. With the win, Lake Region Shooting Sports is in first place overall and first place within their 'Junior Rifle Club' conference. They currently have a 1 - 0 record. Lake Region Shooting Sports was led by, Casia Steinhaus who shot a 413.3. The remaining contributing members were Hannah Vaagen, Rachel Vaagen, and Lauren Stiven. Lake Region Shooting Sports is from Devils Lake, ND, and is coached by Rick Jorgenson.

Henderson County AJROTC currently has a 0 - 1 record. After the loss they are in thirteenth place overall and eighth place within their 'Jrotc' conference. Henderson County AJROTC is from Henderson, KY, and is coached by SFC Ashley Wolfe.

Next up Lake Region Shooting Sports will compete against X Shots from AIEA, HI. X Shots currently has a 0 - 1 record. While Henderson County AJROTC has a bye week.

These two teams are competing in the Junior Rifle Club Precision Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An 8 week regular season going on now. Followed by a single game conference title game for the top two teams in the JROTC and Junior Rifle Club divisions.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is almost identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games. Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 40 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.