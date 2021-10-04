What's on the Shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club will be reading Frankenstein written by Mary Shelley. Book discussion will be on October 6 at 5:30 pm at the Library Community Room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Books That Go Bump in the Night, Spend October with the King of Horror Fiction, Stephen King, Books with Bite, and New Staff Picks.

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Adult Fiction). In June, 1954, eighteen-year-old Emmett Watson is driven home to Nebraska by the warden of the work farm where he has just served a year for involuntary manslaughter. His mother long gone, his father recently deceased, and the family farm foreclosed upon by the bank, Emmett’s intention is to pick up his eight-year-old brother and head west where they can start their lives anew. But when the warden drives away, Emmett discovers that two friends from the work farm have hidden themselves in the trunk of the warden’s car. Together, they have hatched an altogether different plan for Emmett’s future.

The Survivors by Alex Schulman (Adult Fiction). In the wake their mother's death, three estranged brothers return to the lakeside cottage where, over two decades before, an unspeakable accident forever altered their family. There is Nils, the oldest, who couldn't escape his suffocating home soon enough, and Pierre, the youngest, easily bullied and quick to lash out. And then there is Benjamin, always the family's nerve center, perpetually on the look-out for triggers and trap doors in a volatile home where the children were left to fend for themselves, competing for their father's favor and their mother's elusive love.

The Butler by Danielle Steel (Adult Fiction). Joachim von Hartmann was born and raised in Buenos Aires by his loving German mother, inseparable from his identical twin. When Joachim moves to Paris with his mother in his late teens, his twin stays behind and enters a dark world. Meanwhile, Joachim begins training to be a butler, fascinated by the precision and intense demands, and goes on to work in some of the grandest homes in England. His brother never reappears.

2 Sisters Detective Agency by James Patterson (Adult Fiction). Attorney Rhonda Bird returns home after a long estrangement when she learns her father has died. There she makes two important discoveries: her father stopped being an accountant and had opened up a private detective agency, and she has a teenage half-sister named Baby. Baby brings in a client to the detective agency, a young man who claims he was abducted. During the course of the investigation, Rhonda and Baby become entangled in a dangerous case involving a group of over privileged young adults who break laws for fun, their psychopath ringleader, and an ex-assassin victim who decides to hunt them down for revenge

The Lake Region Public Library is looking for two new board member for the Public Library Board. Those interested can send a letter to lakeregionpl@gmail.com or via mail to: Celeste Ertelt, Interim Director 423 7th St NE Devils Lake, ND 58301.

PreSchool Story Time: Suggested ages: 3-5. Younger children are welcomed. Must be accompanied by an adult.

Tuesdays from 11:00 -11:45

Wednesday from 9:30- 10:15

October 5th & 6th Fire Prevention Week

October 12th & 13th Spider on the Floor

October 19th & 20th 5 Little Pumpkins

October 26th & 27th Halloween Fun (costumes are optional)

Story time will consist of a variety of songs, finger plays, stories, projects and time to explore. Each week’s activities will vary depending on the theme for the week.

Free Pop-up COVID Vaccination Clinic will be held every Tuesday in October from 2-4 pm at the Public Library. Vaccinations provided by Lake Region District Health Unit.

Library Board meeting October 12 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room.