NDTC welcomes Alissa Boline

Tammy Reierson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NDTC is proud to announce and welcome the addition of a new employee who began her employment on September 7, 2021.

Alissa Boline joins NDTC as one of the Company’s Customer Service Representatives (CSR). Alissa grew up and attended school in Devils Lake, receiving her Associates Degree in Administration Assisting through Lake Region State College.

Alissa formerly worked at Leading Edge Equipment in the Accounts Payable department for five years, and prior to that was a Customer Service Representative for ten years at Ottertail Power. Her previous experience and education will bring value to her position as a CSR at NDTC.

She lives in Devils Lake with her husband and their children. She enjoys her family time and the children’s sporting activities. She also likes spending time at the lake.