Devils Lake Basin Water Stewardship Award nominations underway

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Nominations for the 2021 ‘Devils Lake Basin Water Stewardship Award’ are being accepted by the Devils Lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board until Monday, November 8th.

The award was established in December of 2002 to recognize individuals, groups, organizations and projects that have demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life for the Devils Lake Basin community through their efforts to improve land and water stewardship in the Devils Lake Basin.

Previous awards were Dry Lake-Grand Harbor Watershed Management project (’04), Ernie Hagen and the Minnewaukan School ‘OWLS’ project (’05), Nikolaisen WPA project (’06), the Greater Ramsey Water District (’07), Russell L. Dushinske (’08) and Co-Winners Mike Connor and Curt Hofstad (’09), New City – Zion Township Creek Restoration Project (’10), Lynn Schlueter of the ND Game & Fish Department for the Loma Carp Barrier Project (’11) Joe Belford for his many years of distinguished service fighting the Devils Lake flooding as a Ramsey County Commissioner(’12), Huck Krueger for his contribution to the education of the Devils Lake flooding situation through his aerial photographs (’14), 2016 recipients were Paul Becker for his 20+ Years as a Ramsey County Water Resource Board Member & Kevin Bonham a retired journalist with Forum Communications who covered the Devils Lake Basin for over 20 years, 2017 recipient Arne Berg for his many contributions to the residents of the Devils Lake Basin first as a Ramsey County Commission during the height of the flooding and the rise of the waters within the basin and then a State Water Commissioner, the 2018 award was presented to the Nelson County Water Resource Board for their efforts on the Michigan Spillway/Flood Reduction Project. And the 2019 award was presented to the Devils Lake Access Committee for their on-going commitment in providing recreational opportunities for all to enjoy the natural bounties that Devils Lake has to offer regardless of water levels or people’s physical abilities. Due to the COVID Pandemic there was no award presented in 2020.

Joe Bohl, Board Chairman, stated “Nominations will be accepted from any individual, organization or governmental body in the Devils Lake Basin which includes Cavalier, Eddy, Nelson, Pierce, Ramsey, Towner and Walsh Counties”.

Nomination information will be furnished to County Commissions, Extension Agents, Soil Conservation Districts and Water Boards in the seven counties according to Benson. Nomination information is also available from any Joint Board member, contacting the Joint Board office in the Ramsey County Courthouse in Devils Lake or at www.dlbasin.com.

“All nominations will be judged by an independent panel of Basin residents familiar with the four areas of the Devils Lake Basin Water Management Plan: Agriculture, Recreation, Wildlife & Fisheries and Economic Development. All of these areas play a vital role in the future of the Basin Community” Bohl added.

The 2021 award will be presented at the Annual Joint Water Convention Awards Banquet on Thursday December 9th, at the Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck.